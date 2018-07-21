UK heading for no deal Brexit, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Hardline Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has said Britain is heading for a no deal exit from the EU. The prominent Tory MP insisted that leaving on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms was now likely. Presenting a phone-in on LBC, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I think we are heading to WTO and I think WTO is nothing to be frightened of.” But he said talks should continue with Brussels, stating: “I think we should carry on negotiating until the end. “I don’t think we necessarily need the theatrics of walking away, but the truth is that WTO is likely to be all that they will offer us.”

Michel Barnier openly questioned the credibility of the UK’s proposals Credit: Niall Carson/PA

The comments came as Theresa May was digging in on her Brexit deal offer to Brussels after the EU publicly doubted the controversial proposals were workable. Government sources insisted the Prime Minister was “standing over” the Chequers Cabinet compromise on withdrawal plans despite a mauling of the initiative by EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier. Mr Barnier openly questioned the credibility of the UK’s proposals in his first response to the Government’s white paper on Brexit. And in comments that will likely alarm arch-Brexiteers in Tory ranks, the vice president of the European Parliament, and MEP for Ireland’s governing Fine Gael party, Mairead McGuinness, made it clear that Mrs May would need to abandon some of her red lines to clinch a deal. Speaking to the BBC, she said of London’s proposals: “It’s a starting point, it’s not an end deal.

