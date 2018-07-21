UK Weather Forecast: Increasingly humid this weekend. More hot weather next week.

A cloudy start for many today, but it will brighten up with some sunshine by the afternoon. That said, a few showers are likely to break out, with the odd heavy one in the south. Hot again in the southeast.

Showers dying out to leave clear spells overnight and a few mist patches across England and Wales. Damp across northern and western Scotland and Northern Ireland, with some hill fog.

Occasional rain in the northwest on Sunday, with fog affecting some other western coasts and hills. Otherwise variable cloud and some sunshine, but an increasingly humid feel. Much warmer across eastern Scotland.

Rain in the northwest will erratically move southeast over the next few days. Northwest of this, turning brighter and fresher with a few showers. To the southeast, largely sunny and hot, but isolated thunderstorms developing.