What the papers say – July 21

Bust-ups over Brexit lead many of Saturday’s papers after the EU questioned the Prime Minister’s plans, raising concerns of a no-deal outcome to negotiations. The Daily Mail suggests Brussels’ reaction to Theresa May’s Chequers proposals was unsurprising, saying the plans were rejected because they would give UK firms a competitive edge.

Brexiteers accused the EU of being “mafia-like” after chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the plans would be “unworkable”, the Daily Express reports.

The Independent says the snub came a matter of hours after Mrs May said she would not make any more concessions in the negotiations.

And the i says Leave-supporting ministers have threatened to quit if the PM gives any more ground to Brussels.

In a separate Brexit development, the Daily Telegraph leads with a report that the Home Secretary and Chancellor clashed on plans for freedom of movement after Britain leaves the EU.

In other news, the Education Secretary has told The Guardian he will do more to help stressed teachers and has called for more funding for schools.

The Times says tens of thousands of children are being prescribed anti-depressants, despite warnings of potential harm to developing brains.

The head of UK pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline is considering splitting up the company, the Financial Times reports.

The Sun leads with a report on the death of late pop star George Michael.

And the Daily Star leads with comedian Keith Lemon, who revealed he was mugged by moped thieves.