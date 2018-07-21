Where are the best-value foreign holiday destinations in Europe?

Turkey is the best-value foreign holiday destination in Europe for UK families, according to new research. Prices in Marmaris are 36% cheaper than last summer due to sterling’s growth against the lira, a Post Office Travel Money study found. Bargains in the resort include a bucket and spade for 82p, a banana boat ride for £6.53, a Mars or Magnum ice cream for 73p and an inflatable lilo for £1.45. After comparing prices for common expenses in 15 popular European holiday destinations, researchers found that prices have fallen in Turkey, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, the Balearic islands, the south of France and Italy.

A small rise in the value of sterling against the euro has helped increase the spending power of UK holidaymakers Credit: Yui Mok/PA

A drop in local prices and a small rise in the value of sterling against the euro and other European currencies accounts for the increased spending power of UK holidaymakers. The second cheapest location on the list was Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, where prices are down 6.4% year on year. Spain’s Costa del Sol was in third place despite a 5% price rise, followed by the Greek islands of Crete (down 1.1%) and Corfu (down 24.2%). The most expensive destination in the report was Sorrento, Italy, where the same basket of goods is almost three times more expensive than in Marmaris.

