Corbyn calls for party showdown on anti-Semitism rules to be delayed

After widespread complaints that a new code of conduct did not go far enough the gathering of the Parliamentary Labour Party is set to debate an emergency motion on adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

The Labour leader said a crunch meeting set for Monday on the contentious issue should be delayed until the autumn so that more people can attend.

Jeremy Corbyn has called on Labour MPs to postpone a new party showdown on anti-Semitism rules.

Speaking at the Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival in Dorset, Mr Corbyn said: “I’d rather they delayed that discussion until September because there will be a full attendance at meetings in September.

“I suspect Monday’s meeting will not be fully attended because Parliament is rising on Tuesday.”

Mr Corbyn also defended the position taken by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) in not including the IHRA definition in its new code of conduct.

He said: “(The NEC) wasn’t trying to re-write it, it has accepted almost all of it.

“What it’s done is also put alongside it a code of conduct for members of the party because we will not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form whatsoever in the party.”

The comments came as a shadow Cabinet ally of Mr Corbyn’s said Labour is starting from a “very, very dark place” over anti-Semitism.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey said the actions of a minority of members combined with the party’s failure to deal with them quickly had led to concerns emerging.

Ms Long-Bailey told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show: “We’re starting from a very, very dark place due to the actions of a minority in our party and the failure of us to deal with it quickly.”