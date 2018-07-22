Advertisement ITV Report 22 July 2018 at 9:21am In Pictures: Prince George’s best moments as he turns five Prince George turns five on Sunday (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Prince George is celebrating his fifth birthday on Sunday.Here are some of the highlights so far for the young prince who is third in line to the throne. George was introduced to the world on the day he was born, carried out of the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in west London by his mother Credit: John Stillwell/PA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave hospital with George on July 22 2013 Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Less than a year later, Prince George was on international royal duties – joining his parents on their official tour to New Zealand and Australia Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA George had a chance to play with some Kiwi kids when he attended a children’s play group in Wellington Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA George was rather taken with a bilby, also called George, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney Credit: Chris Jackson/PA George had prime position to watch the Trooping the Colour in 2015, held safely in his father’s arms on the balcony at Buckingham Palace Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. It was back to the Lindo Wing in 2015, to meet his baby sister Princess for the first time on May 2 Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Their mother Kate shared a picture she had taken of a serious-faced George holding his baby sister Credit: Duchess of Cambridge/PA It was another solemn picture of George later in the year when he attended his sister’s christening Credit: Chris Jackson/PA At the Airbus headquarters in Hamburg during an official visit to Germany George was trying to put his best foot forward Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. Prince George is said to already have a love of helicopters, which his father flew both in the Air Force and as an air ambulance pilot Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA George got to sit in a Squirrel helicopter when the family visited the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford Credit: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Pyjamas were the dress code when George met US President Barack Obama during his visit ti the UK in 2016 Credit: Kensington Palace/Pete Souza/PA Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. George shakes hands with Helen Haslem, head of the lower school on his first day at Thomas’s Battersea Credit: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Not long after his first day at school, George was away again with the family – this time on an official visit to Canada Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA It was a double-handed wave for the young prince as he departed from the Victoria Harbour seaplane terminal Credit: Mark Large/Daily Mail/PA But it’s not all official photo calls for the young prince – here he played with his mother and Autumn Phillips and her children, Savannah and Isla, while the Duke of Cambridge played polo at Beaufort Polo Club Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Possibly predicting a career in the military when he’s older, George had a keen aim while playing with a toy gun during his day out at the polo Credit: Steve Parsons/PA And like any young child, he seemed fascinated by bubbles Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Prince George with his sister were attendants for their Auntie Pippa’s wedding in May last year Credit: Justin Tallis/PA Proving to be somewhat of an expert at page boy duties, George was also in the official party for his Uncle Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle Credit: Jane Barlow/PA George wore a miniature version of his father’s Blues and Royals uniform for the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle Credit: Jane Barlow/PA George looked less certain than his sister at the crowds who watched them arrive at the hospital after the birth of their brother Louis earlier this year Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA But he seemed more at ease when the whole family were pictured together for the first time at the christening for Louis Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Sorry, this content isn't available on your device. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have issued this new photograph of Prince George as he marks his fifth birthday Credit: Matt Porteous/PA Last updated Sun 22 Jul 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit