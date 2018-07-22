Advertisement ITV Report 22 July 2018 at 5:00pm In Pictures: Weather warms up outdoor events across Britain Flowers at Whitburn windmill in Sunderland provided a striking contrast against the blue skies (Owen Humphreys/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images Britons have been out and about enjoying the continuing glorious weather.Here are some of the best pictures from around the country. The sunrise over St Mary’s lighthouse at Whitley Bay in Tyne and Wear brought promise of another balmy day Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA A man applies sun cream during the Thames Traditional Boat Festival at Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA A good breeze on the river gave spectators on the Thames some respite from the warmth Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Others took to the water themselves in order to cool down, and the bubbly helped Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA In Bristol, crowds lined the banks of the harbour to watch the Power 8 Sprints rowing competition Credit: Simon Galloway/PA A sea of purple wild flowers brightened up the landscape on the outskirts of Haddington in East Lothian Credit: Lesley Martin/PA It was sun hats and shades all round at the Anniversary Games in London, with long jumper Greg Rutherford thanking the crowd for their support Credit: Paul Harding/PA The fairways were more brown than green as The Open reached its climax at Carnoustie Credit: Richard Sellers/PA The sun has got its hat on… and so has Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn amid the heat at the Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival in Dorset Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Last updated Sun 22 Jul 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit