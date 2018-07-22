Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait race sees swimmers battle all the way from Asia to Europe

Swimming between continents sounds an epic challenge, but these open water swimmers all achieved it in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait race.

More than 2,000 competitors from nearly 50 countries battled it out on Sunday as they launched into the water from a ferry on the Turkish city's Asian side bound for the European part.

Four miles in the water is still a remarkable show of strength, though it does fall on the easier end of the scale compared to other continent-to-continent swim challenges.

Dogukan Ulac from northern Cyprus was the first swimmer onto the victory jetty in a time of 46 minutes and 58 seconds.

Hilal Zeyneb Sarac of Turkey was the first women home as she came in after 50 minutes and 30 seconds.