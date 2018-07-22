Londonderry celebrates successful Foyle Maritime Festival

Londonderry has celebrated a successful Foyle Maritime Festival despite a the recent spate of summer violence. Hundreds lined Derry’s Quay on Sunday to bid farewell to The Clipper global yacht race teams as they set off for Liverpool on the final day of the festival. Concerns that the riots and disturbances in the city would affect the success of the event subsided as it ran without any issue over 10 days of celebrations.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The festival took place just days after the July 12 parades, which saw a number of young people arrested and over 200 petrol bombs thrown at police. Between July 14-22, up to 220,000 people have visited and enjoyed the city as they played host to the crews of the 11 visiting race yachts during their stopover, with hotels in the area reportedly filled to more than 80% capacity. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, led the crowds in waving off the fleet as it made its way back up the Foyle to the official race start at Greencastle in Co Donegal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.