'I am German when we win, an immigrant when we lose'

Mesut Ozil faced huge criticism for posing with Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: AP

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has quit the German national team with a powerful public statement in which he accuses the nation's FA of treating him with "racism and disrespect". Ozil, whose family origins are part Turkish, has faced criticism within the German media after he posed for a photograph with Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The 29-year-old World Cup winner claimed German FA (DFB) chiefs "wanted him out of the team" before the latest tournament, which Germany crashed out of in the group stages. According to Ozil, only the intervention of head coach Joachim Low and team manager Oliver Bierhoff ensured he would then take part at the World Cup. Ozil wrote: "The treatment I have received from the DFB and many others makes me no longer want to wear the German national team shirt. I feel unwanted and think that what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten. "People with racially discriminative backgrounds should not be allowed to work in the largest football federation in the world that has many players from dual-heritage families. Attitudes like theirs simply do not reflect the players they supposedly represent.

Mesut Ozil insisted there were no political undertones behind the photograph with the Turkish leader, along with Germany team-mate Ilkay Gundogan. Credit: AP

"It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events, I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level while I have this feeling of racism and disrespect. "I used to wear the German shirt with such pride and excitement, but now I don't. This decision has been extremely difficult to make because I have always given everything for my team-mates, the coaching staff and the good people of Germany. "But when high-ranking DFB officials treat me as they did, disrespect my Turkish roots and selfishly turn me into political propaganda, then enough is enough. That is not why I play football, and I will not sit back and do nothing about it. Racism should never, ever be accepted." Ozil, who has won 92 caps for Germany and helped them win the 2014 World Cup, also revealed he and his family had received hate mail and threatening phone calls and been subjected to social media abuse. Ozil has insisted there were no political undertones behind the Erdogan photographs, which also featured his international team-mate Ilkay Gundogan, and said those against him had treated him as a "German when we win, an immigrant when we lose".