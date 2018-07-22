Motorcyclist dies after collision with 4×4

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a 4×4 in Wicklow.

The collision occurred on the R755 near Laragh around 12.30pm on Sunday.

The man, who was in his 30s, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with the 4×4.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown.

The driver of the 4×4 was uninjured.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.