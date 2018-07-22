Nicole Maines makes history as TV's first transgender superhero in Supergirl role

Nicole Maines said it 'seems fitting to have a trans superhero'. Credit: PA

Supergirl is set to become the first major TV series to feature a transgender superhero. Transgender actor Nicole Maines, 20, will join the US show in its fourth season in the part of Nia Nal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Speaking at the Comic-Con event in San Diego, Ms Maines said: "A lot of shows are introducing trans characters to their casts because this is such a hot topic issue right now and it's so important in our society.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

"You know it seems fitting to have a trans superhero - Supergirl stepped up and I stepped in." Supergirl, which is based on the DC Comics series, features Superman's cousin Kara Danvers, otherwise known as the 'girl of steel'.

Nicole Maines, right, is seen with her brother amid her legal fight in 2014 to use the girls' toilet at her school. Credit: AP