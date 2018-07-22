Plaque unveiled in US commemorating Irish victims of balcony collapse

A memorial plaque has been unveiled in California to commemorate the Irish students who died after a balcony collapsed there in 2015.

Olivia Burke, Eoghan Culligan, Lorcan Miller, Niccolai Schuster, Eimear Walsh and Ashley Donohoe died when the balcony collapsed in the early hours of June 16, 2015.

Five of the students were from Dublin visiting the US on the J-1 visa scheme while another, a cousin of one of the victims, was from America.

The plaque, including their names and a quote from James Joyce, was unveiled near where the tragedy happened in Berkeley.

A ceremony was held on Saturday to remember them, attended by the victims’ families and Ireland’s ambassador to the USA Dan Mulhall.