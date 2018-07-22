Sex offender prison which held Max Clifford ‘below acceptable standards’

A sex offenders’ prison where disgraced publicist Max Clifford collapsed after complaining of poor conditions operated “below standards of decency at times”, a report has found. HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire suffered from a “lack of long-term investment” and has been blighted by maintenance issues, the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said. Its annual report into the category C prison, covering February 2017 to January 2018, said a cash injection from the Prison Service was “urgently required”. Penal reform charity the Howard League described the findings as “lamentable”. Among the shortcomings highlighted by the report were “issues with hot water, heating, and washing and drying facilities”, with “disproportionate” staff time swallowed by maintenance issues.

Max Clifford was jailed over historical sexual offences Credit: Philip Toscano/PA

Former PR guru Clifford died in hospital, aged 74, on December 10 after collapsing at the jail, where he was serving an eight-year sentence for historical sex offences. His daughter Louise Clifford told a pre-inquest review last month that while she accepted her father died of natural causes, problems at the prison “exacerbated his condition”. She said: “Being cold, lack of heating, the shock of the shower – he complained for weeks and weeks to me that it was becoming impossible to shower adequately.”

Louise Clifford said her father had been complaining about the conditions at the prison Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Some showers were “out of action for over two years”, while boiler heating in particular cells were not working for “over eight months”, the IMB said. According to the report, a “lack of investment in the fabric of the buildings and accommodation” heralded the spate of issues. The IMB wrote to the Prisons Minister to highlight problems including “cell heating and availability of hot water for showers; issues arising from the facilities management contract; the plight of prisoners because of the contract in respect of decency, hygiene and security; the disproportionate staff time given over to resolving maintenance issues; and the breakdown of trust due to an inability to meet prisoners’ basic needs.” Addressing the Prison Service, it said: “Investment is urgently required at HMP Littlehey to allow prisoners to live in decent conditions. The lack of long term investment and the facilities management contract has caused the prison to operate below acceptable standards of decency at times throughout the year.”

Around 98% of the prison population at HMP Littlehey have been convicted of a sexual offence Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA