Two arrested after car hits group outside nightspot

Two men have been arrested following a suspected hit-and-run outside a Devon nightspot, which has left several people seriously injured.

Police said the incident took place shortly after 3am on Sunday in Fore Street in Tiverton, when a blue Honda car was in collision with a group of five people.

Devon and Cornwall Police said there had been an earlier altercation between two groups of people and one group left in the Honda before returning a short time later.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and they remain in police custody.