UK could be set to bake in 34C heat on hottest day of year

The UK could this week see its hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures could soar to more than 34C (93.2F) in some parts of the country on Wednesday, beating the 33C (91.4F) recorded at Porthmadog in North Wales on June 28.

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill said: "It does look likely it will be at least 33C at some point this week, most likely on Wednesday or Thursday, in the south east and east, London, Essex, Kent, east Anglia and into Lincolnshire – and that would make it the hottest day we have had so far.”

Temperatures are likely to be lower elsewhere.

Forecasters said there is a chance of hitting 34C or 35C (95F), which could put Britons in line for the hottest day since the mercury hit 34.5C (94.1F) at Heathrow on June 21 last year.

The hottest July day on record is 36.7C (98F), which was reached at Heathrow on July 1 2015.