UK Weather Weather: Temperatures rising this week, turning very hot and humid across the south

Tonight: A band of cloud and rain sitting across Northwest Scotland moves slowly into Central Scotland through the night. Some isolated showers also forming across parts of Northern Ireland, Northern England and Northwest Wales. Elsewhere a dry, warm and humid night.

Monday: Showery rain pushes through parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland during the morning, easing through the day. Some early showers also across Northern England and Northwest Wales. For most parts however, a dry day with sunny spells. Temperatures across England and Wales will be hotter than today.