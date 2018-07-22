What the papers say – July 22

A variety of Brexit stories make headlines in the Sunday papers, while Prince George appears on several fronts as he turns five today. Britain will refuse to pay the so-called Brexit “divorce bill” of £39 billion if Brussels fails to agree a deal with the UK, new Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has told the Sunday Telegraph.

Meanwhile, former Brexit secretary David Davis has told the Sunday Express Mrs May should “start again” with her strategy.

The Sunday Times leads with a poll that suggests voters are abandoning Mrs May’s Government and would back a hard Brexit or right-wing group at an election, with Boris Johnson a preferred leader.

Elsewhere, the Home Office does not know how many customs officers it has to deal with possible increased checks after Brexit, The Independent reports.

And The Observer says Dominic Cummings, the former director of Vote Leave, is facing renewed calls to be forced to give evidence to MPs over allegations the campaign broke electoral law.

Three jets owned by the Ministry of Defence, which are part of a £10.5 billion fleet, are being used to fly tourists to the Mediterranean because the RAF has no use for them, the Mail on Sunday reports.

The Sunday People has spoken to a former girlfriend of Thomas Wylie, who plotted a “Columbine-style” massacre at a North Yorkshire school.