What the papers say – July 23

The Brexit latest and an acid attack which saw a three-year-old deliberately targeted are among the stories leading the Monday papers. The Times leads with the concerns of web giant Amazon, with the UK manager of the company saying there is a risk of “civil unrest” should the country leave the European Union without a deal being in place.

The Daily Telegraph runs with Britain changing its views on the death penalty, with Sajid Javid reportedly sending a letter to the US Attorney General in which he says Britain will not seek assurances two members of the so-called Beatles terror group will not be executed.

The Guardian leads on problems with Universal Credit, with whistleblowers telling the paper that the system is “riddled with design flaws”.

The Financial Times carries a line on Brexit, reporting that Brussels has given a thumbs-down to Theresa May’s plans for the City maintaining access to the EU market after Britain leaves the bloc.

The Metro leads with the acid attack in Worcester, as the child has been discharged from hospital.

The i says controls on imports from the EU could be suspended if no deal is agreed between the Union and Britain before Brexit.

The Independent reports accusations that ministers have “quietly dropped” plans which would have ensured staff receive tips.

The Daily Mirror reports on the £180 million dividend being paid to shareholders of United Utilities – saying it comes days before a planned hosepipe ban comes into place in the north west.

The Sun leads on the acid attack, calling the perpetrators “thugs”.

The Daily Mail runs with the same story, reporting the mother of the child called out “What have they done to my baby?”

The Daily Express also leads with the acid attack, calling the incident “absolutely pure evil”.

While the weather leads the Daily Star, who report temperatures could reach 101F (38C) this week.