White Helmets expected to be resettled in UK after rescue from Syria

Rescue workers known as the White Helmets are expected to be resettled in Britain after an evacuation from Syria’s conflict-scarred southern border. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a joint statement with the International Development Secretary that the “brave and selfless” volunteers required “immediate protection”. The UK had backed an international effort to rescue members of the group and their families from the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

They had fled as a Syrian government offensive in the south-west of the country intensified earlier this summer. The regime considers the White Helmets a “terrorist” organisation because it works in areas controlled by its opponents. They are often targeted during attacks. Jordan has agreed to temporarily house the 422 evacuees, but its Foreign Ministry said Britain, Germany and Canada had pledged to resettle them.

