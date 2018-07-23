- ITV Report
Armed police at hotel after woman attacked
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was attacked inside a hotel.
Greater Manchester Police said armed officers were at the Hilton hotel on Deansgate, Manchester, following the attack.
Officers were flagged down by a woman with serious injuries to her neck shortly after 11.10am on Monday.
A force spokesman said: “The woman is being treated for lacerations to her neck.
“Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Inquiries are ongoing.”