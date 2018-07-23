At least 20 killed and dozens missing after Vietnam flooding

Flooding triggered by a tropical storm has killed at least 20 people and left over a dozen missing in northern Vietnam.

Ten people drowned in floods caused by heavy rain in Yen Bai province after Tropical Storm Son Tinh hit the country’s northern region last week, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

In Thanh Hoa province, a flash flood swept through a small village in Lang Chanh district and carried away a dozen stilt houses on Thursday.

Local resident Luong Van Hung said: “The floods came so quick and gave us so little time to escape.

“Some managed to run to high ground, but others got swept away in the floods.”

The floods took away a family of four as they were sleeping, said Nguyen Xuan Hong, chairman of Lang Chanh district.