Barclays plans 2,500 new jobs in Glasgow

Barclays has announced plans to create up to 2,500 new jobs in Glasgow. The bank is developing a new campus at the city’s Buchanan Wharf, providing a base for its functions, technology and operations teams. Paul Compton, chief operating officer at Barclays, said the development was a “flagship project” for the bank. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “transformational” for Glasgow.

Barclays has agreed to buy the Buchanan Wharf campus development from Drum Property Group Ltd, and is currently working with them to finalise the design of the new facility. The bank said the campus, located on the banks of the River Clyde, will play “a pivotal role in the execution of Barclays’ long-term strategic priorities” and will be one of a small number of key global sites. It is expected that, once completed, it will be able to accommodate up to 2,500 additional roles, doubling Barclays’ current workforce in Scotland and making the bank one of Glasgow’s biggest commercial employers. Scottish Enterprise has provided £12.75 million of grant funding for the project. The funding agreement requires at least 42% of new jobs to be high value, and at least 341 will be for disadvantaged workers or those who have a disability.

