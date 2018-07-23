Brexit process at moment of undeniable crisis, says Irish opposition leader

Ireland’s opposition leader Micheal Martin has hit out at the UK Government over its handling of the Brexit process and reiterated calls for Northern Ireland to become a special economic zone.

The Fianna Fail leader made the comments at an annual political event in Co Donegal on Monday.

During his speech, Mr Martin accused the Irish government of helping to “dramatise” the debate surrounding the backstop arrangement.

Speaking at the MacGill Summer School – where political discussions take place – the TD said the Brexit process is at a moment of “undeniable crisis”.

“Today’s Tory Party is beyond satire and has long ceased to be amusing,” he said.

“It has put to rest any lingering sense of the seriousness of the self-regarding and childishly erudite class of public figure which emerges from many of their most prominent schools.”