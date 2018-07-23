Children struggling to sleep on noisy hospital wards, researchers warn

Hospitals have “forgotten the basic lessons of patient care”, researchers have suggested, with children struggling to sleep on noisy wards.

Noise levels at night for young patients exceeded the maximum limit recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and are “significantly” higher than their bedrooms at home, according to a study in journal Archives Of Disease In Childhood.

This may be contributing to shorter and poorer quality sleep when children stay overnight in hospitals, the researchers said.

“Despite 150 years of medical progress we have forgotten the basic lessons of patient care,” they wrote.

“Sleep is one aspect of care that can be freely delivered and future research should evaluate interventions which promote sleep for children and parents alike.”