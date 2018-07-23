Concerns raised over whether waste sent abroad is actually recycled

British packaging waste shipped overseas for recycling could actually be ending up in landfill due to inadequate checks, the Government’s spending watchdog has warned. Packaging recycling obligations require more than 7,000 firms responsible for generating waste to demonstrate that a certain amount has been recycled. But a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) criticised the Environment Agency’s oversight of the scheme in England. It also said Michael Gove’s Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs had not done enough to assess the wider effectiveness of the system and “has not been sufficiently proactive” in managing the risks associated with the rise in exports of waste.

Under the scheme, firms with recycling obligations contributed £73 million in 2017 to the cost of dealing with their waste by paying for “recovery evidence notes” from reprocessing plants or exporters. Since 2002 the amount of waste sent overseas to countries including China, Turkey, Malaysia and Poland has increased sixfold – accounting for half of the packaging reported as recycled last year. But the NAO said: “We are concerned that the agency does not have strong enough controls to prevent the system subsidising exports of contaminated or poor-quality material.” There was a risk that some material was not recycled to UK standards “and is instead sent to landfill or contributes to pollution”. The NAO said 11 million tonnes of packaging was used by UK households and businesses and noted that 64% of packaging waste was reported as recycled in 2017.

