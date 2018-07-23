David Bowie demo rejected by record company up for sale

David Bowie’s first known studio recording, which was rejected by a record company and found in a bread basket, will be sold at auction. The 1963 demo tape features a 16-year-old Bowie, then David Jones, in his first band The Konrads.

The group were turned down by Decca and the tape of Bowie singing I Never Dreamed was never released. Bowie quit the band in the following months, but his career took off six years later with Space Oddity. The tape, which is expected to fetch £10,000, is part of a trove of memorabilia to be sold by former Konrads’ drummer David Hadfield, who also managed the band.

The demo tape is going on auction Credit: Omega Auctions

He unearthed it, while moving house in the 1990s, in the loft of his garage, in a bread basket that once belonged to his grandfather. Bowie was the band’s saxophonist but it was decided that he should sing lead vocals for the tape. Hadfield said: “David had no inclination to become a singer at this point, his heart and mind were focused on becoming a world class saxophone player.

David Bowie artwork for The Konrads up for auction Credit: Omega Auctions

“Our agent, Eric Easton, who also managed the Rolling Stones, asked us to do a demo so he could try and get us an audition at Decca. “So in early 1963 I booked into RG Jones’ small studio in Morden. In preparation for the demo, David and our guitarist Neville Wills wrote two to three songs. “We had decided that we would do a couple of guitar instrumentals and one original song. “I chose I Never Dreamed as it was the strongest, the other two were a bit weak. “I also decided that David was the best person to sing it and give the right interpretation. So this became the very first recording of David Jones (Bowie) singing 55 years ago.

Photos of The Konrads Credit: Omega Auctions