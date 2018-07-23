EU must challenge UK stalling on Brexit, says Sinn Fein chief

The EU must call time on UK Government stalling on Brexit, Sinn Fein’s leader said as she urged Brussels to convene a special summit on the Irish border impasse. Mary Lou McDonald urged Michel Barnier to push for the additional meeting of European leaders as she met the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator in Brussels. After emerging from talks with Mr Barnier on Monday afternoon, party president Mrs McDonald said she had received assurances that the EU was standing firm on its insistence that a so-called Irish border “backstop” agreed between Brussels and London must form party of the final withdrawal treaty.

Last December the EU and UK agreed that Northern Ireland would continue to adhere to a number of European customs regulations if a wider Brexit trade deal failed to materialise. It was supposed to be a fallback position that would ensure a free-flowing border regardless of the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU. However, the two sides are at loggerheads on how to translate that agreement into a legally binding commitment in a potential withdrawal treaty. Recent developments at Westminster have placed further question marks over the backstop, amid claims that Theresa May’s Chequer’s deal and subsequent Brexiteer-driven amendments to Government legislation are incompatible with the December agreement. Mrs McDonald, who was accompanied in Brussels by Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, said an extra EU meeting is required in September to try to forge a resolution ahead of October’s crunch summit – the effective deadline to secure a Brexit deal.

