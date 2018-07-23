Family pays tribute as Wolverhampton shooting victim named

The family of a man shot dead in Wolverhampton has said his death had left a “hole in all of our hearts” as he was named by police. Dwaine Haughton, 24, was shot in Valley Road, Wolverhampton, at 9.10pm on Friday in what detectives believe was a targeted attack. The victim was driven to New Cross Hospital, just a few hundred yards from the scene, but died in the early hours of Saturday morning after being transferred to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died of a gunshot wound.

Police at the scene in Wolverhampton Credit: Richard Vernalls/PA

In a tribute released by West Midlands police, Mr Haughton’s family said: “You have left a big hole in all of our hearts. “We will forever miss your beautiful cheeky smile and infectious laugh. Love and miss you son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. “You were the most caring, loving and thoughtful boyfriend and would have been the most perfect husband and father. “We love you more than words can show, I think about you more than you could ever know. “Until forever this will be true, because there is no one I would ever love the way I love you. “If tears could build a staircase and memories a lane I’d ride up to heaven and bring you home again.”

Floral tributes left at the scene in Wolverhampton Credit: Richard Vernalls/PA