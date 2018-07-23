Five arrested after woman’s throat slashed in hotel attack

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman had her throat slashed in an attack at a hotel in Manchester. Armed officers were sent to the Hilton on Deansgate in the city centre after police were flagged down by the victim shortly after 11.10am on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said. Three men and two women were arrested, said a GMP spokesman, who added: “This is not thought to be terrorism related nor thought to be a random attack.”

Anthony Hilton, who works in a nearby letting agents, said the victim had been taken away in an ambulance. “One of our colleagues walked past and saw a lady on the floor with what appeared to be her throat slit,” said Mr Hilton, 32, from Manchester. He described the woman as well dressed and in her thirties but could not comment on her condition as she was taken away. “There must have been 15 undercover and normal police cars out in the street.

