Former Catalan minister has international arrest warrant withdrawn

A former Catalan politician who has been fighting extradition to Spain has had her international arrest warrant formally withdrawn.

Professor Clara Ponsati, a St Andrews University academic, was arrested in March after handing herself in to police in Scotland.

It came after she was made the subject of a European Arrest Warrant, with the authorities in Madrid seeking her on charges of violent rebellion and misappropriation of public funds over her role in Catalonia’s controversial independence referendum in 2017.

A full extradition hearing lasting four weeks was set to get under way in Edinburgh at the end of this month.