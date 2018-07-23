French minister defends himself over Macron security officer controversy

The French interior minister has insisted it was not his job to inform judicial officials of violence by a presidential security officer against a May Day protester, even though he had been informed of the incident the following day.

Answering questions from MPs, Gerard Collomb said the president’s office informed him that sanctions were taken against Alexandre Benalla and it was not within his remit to do more.

The failure to immediately inform judicial officials has developed into a major political crisis for French president Emmanuel Macron.