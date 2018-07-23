Fresh appeal for witnesses following unprovoked acid attack

The victim of an unprovoked acid attack has waived his right to annonymity in a bid to find the man who disfigured him for life. Andrew Walker was sprayed with acid as he opened the boot of his car in Waltham Road in Woodford Green, Ilford, east London, at around 9.20am on January 20 this year. The 36-year-old did not recognise his attacker but described him as a young white male. He was later caught on CCTV camera getting on to a red BMW 1-series as he left the scene.

The man wanted in connection with an unprovoked acid attack in January Credit: Metropolitan Police/ PA

Mr Walker was rushed to hospital with severe facial burns. In a fresh appeal for information, he said: “The person who attacked me changed my life forever, and I am constantly reminded of the pain they caused when they randomly attacked me earlier this year. “I would urge anyone with any information to come forward to the police as soon as possible so that this person can be put behind bars and won’t be able to harm anyone else for a long time.”

Andrew Walker suffered life-changing injuries when a stranger threw acid over his face and arms in January Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA