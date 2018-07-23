Grenfell firefighter says rescue like ‘going down through a chimney’

A woman found near the top of Grenfell Tower was carried down at least 17 flights of stairs by firefighters and passed out during the perilous descent.

Paddington firefighter Martin Gillam described how he and four crewmates took it in turns to take her weight as they stumbled through intense heat, likening their escape route to a chimney.

The survivor later hugged and thanked Mr Gillam, who had gone to check up on her as she was being treated by paramedics.

Mr Gillam, who had been tasked with going up to the roof to fight the fire from above, decided to attempt the rescue after learning that crews had failed to reach a woman trapped on the 20th floor.

Wearing extended breathing apparatus giving them more time under oxygen, the crew of five climbed up and found the woman “coughing and spluttering” in the stairwell between the 20th and 21st floors.

One of the group, Dean Roberts, described the lobbies at the level as filled with “pure black” smoke and no lighting.

The casualty was initially “with it”, Mr Gillam said, but began screaming and fell unconscious at around the 17th or 18th floor.