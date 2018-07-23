Independent Senator withdraws bid for Irish presidency

Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell will no longer be contesting the Presidential Election in the autumn. Mr Craughwell released a statement on Monday morning withdrawing from the race, citing concerns that Ireland’s major parties were working together to deny the Irish public the opportunity to elect their next president. Both Fianna Fail and Fianna Gael have both said they would not contest Michael D Higgins’ re-election.

Fianna Fail and FIne Gael are not opposing a second term for Michael D Higgins Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

“I feared that members of the Oireachtas and City and County Councillors would be prevented by the party whip from exercising their democratic right to nominate candidates. “To ensure that there would be a presidential election in 2018, I put myself forward as a potential candidate. “In doing so I opened up what has been the first serious national conversation on the presidential nomination and election process,” he said.

Sinn Fein have since announced that they too would contest the Presidential Election. The selection process is still ongoing within the party and has a number of members currently in the running. Since Mr Craughwell’s announcement in August, independent senators Joan Freeman and Padraig O Ceidigh, as well as artist Kevin Sharkey, have all expressed an interest in running for the office.

