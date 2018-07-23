Jeremy Hunt meeting German foreign minister for Brexit talks in Berlin

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is holding talks with his German counterpart in Berlin on Monday.

Mr Hunt is meeting Heiko Maas to discuss a range of issues including Brexit, Nato, the Western Balkans and Iran.

Britain will leave the European Union in less than 250 days following the triggering of Article 50 in March 2017.

The former health secretary said: “I will… be clear that our European partners must show much more flexibility and creativity in negotiations if we are to avoid a ‘no deal by accident’ scenario.”

Talks on a post-Brexit deal between the UK and EU are continuing, with customs arrangements the latest sticking point.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called her white paper proposals “a significant development of our position … a coherent package”, but the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier questioned whether they were workable.

Mr Hunt said: “Germany is one of Britain’s most important allies in every field, from trade to European security to counter-terrorism.

“Our two countries work side-by-side to defend the rules-based international system on which our safety and prosperity depend.

“We are striving together to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, uphold the Paris climate change treaty, strengthen Nato, combat terrorism, improve cyber security and stabilise the countries of the Western Balkans.

“We will also discuss the UK’s exit from the EU. I will reassure my German counterpart that we want to continue to work alongside our European friends and allies, in defence of our shared values.”