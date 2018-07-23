Johnson accuses London mayor of ‘abject failure’ to tackle knife crime

Boris Johnson has said Sadiq Khan needs to take responsibility for knife crime in London. He described it as a “scandal” that the murder rate in the city was higher than in New York earlier this year. The former foreign secretary accused the Mayor of London of blaming “everyone but himself” for the rising levels of attacks in the capital – while a spokesman for Mr Khan dismissed the comments as “desperate nonsense”. Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson said: “It is tragic that so many young lives are again being lost on the pavements of our capital. “But for my money there is a further outrage – and that is the abject failure of the Mayor of London either to grip the problem, or even to take responsibility.”

He added: “He (Mr Khan) blames everyone but himself, when it is his paramount duty to keep Londoners safe.” Mr Johnson said stop and searches “make a difference” and admitted that it was a “serious mistake” for the Home Office to move away from them in 2015. He urged Mr Khan not to “berate” the police, but to “get behind” Scotland Yard. The number of homicides in England and Wales increased from 533 in 2013/14 to 701 in 2017/18, while for the Metropolitan Police in London it went from 100 in 2013/14 to 153 in 2017/18. The Met has weathered budget cuts of £600 million since 2011, and is now having to save hundreds of millions more. Mr Khan has granted an extra £110 million to the force.

