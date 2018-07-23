Labour probe into Jewish MP over anti-Semitism Corbyn row unfair, lawyers claim

It comes as Mr Corbyn faces fresh pressure from Labour’s MPs and peers over the party’s policy on dealing with prejudice against Jews.

Law firm Mishcon de Reya questioned the “fairness and legitimacy” of a disciplinary investigation launched into Dame Margaret Hodge after a spat with the Labour leader and said the party had failed to set out what she is accused of.

Labour has made a “veiled attempt to silence” a Jewish MP after a confrontation with Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism, lawyers have suggested.

Dame Margaret, who lost family members in the Holocaust, again stood by her actions in confronting Mr Corbyn, however, saying the current row had been a “bridge too far”.

“This is vehemently denied, and our client is aware of multiple witnesses who can testify that she did not swear,” the letter states.

The MP was reported to have called him a “f****** anti-Semite and a racist”, but in the legal letter she denied having sworn at the party leader.

Labour launched an investigation into Dame Margaret after she confronted Mr Corbyn in the Commons about problems tackling anti-Jewish sentiment in the party.

The Parliamentary Labour Party is set to debate an emergency call to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) full definition of anti-Semitism.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I have always in the past disagreed with the people who have called him an anti-Semite but, at the end of the day, people have to be judged on what they do and not what they say. They have to be judged on their actions and not their words.

“I think what has happened over the last months – from failure to respond to anti-Semitism against Labour Party members, from failure to respond to the massive demonstration, unique demonstration by the Jewish community, culminating in the failure to adopt in full the universally used definition of anti-Semitism is just a bridge too far.”

Dame Margaret said she had received a wave of anti-Semitic abuse since the clash, including being called a “Zionist bitch” and told she was “under the orders of my paymasters in Israel”.

The former minister said she received a disciplinary letter within 12 hours of speaking to Mr Corbyn.

“Think how long it has taken for the Labour Party to respond at all to any of the allegations of anti-Semitism,” she added.

In a letter to Labour’s general secretary, Jennie Formby, Mishcon de Reya said, given the party had failed to explain the allegation against the MP or the rule that it has breached, “your threat to suspend our client if she repeats this non-particularised conduct appears to be a veiled attempt to silence her”.

It added: “Again, it is a fundamental breach of natural justice and principles of fairness. You have left our client in the bizarre position whereby possible suspension is hanging over her for future unspecified behaviour.”

The law firm accused Labour of “sloppiness” in its handling of the case and said it could only assume that the rule Dame Margaret is being investigated over is one that relates to actions deemed to be grossly detrimental to the party.

It said it was “perverse” that the same rule used to deal with anti-Semitism in the party is now being invoked against Dame Margaret “for voicing her concern that anti-Semitism has not been properly dealt with”.

And it said the result of the disciplinary action against the MP “appears to be pre-determined”.

Mr Corbyn has insisted Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) had not tried to rewrite the definition of anti-Semitism when it omitted four examples from the IHRA list of behaviours likely to be regarded as anti-Semitic in its code.

He said: “(The NEC) wasn’t trying to rewrite it, it has accepted almost all of it.

“What it’s done is also put alongside it a code of conduct for members of the party because we will not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form whatsoever in the party.”

The Labour leader said he would have preferred the PLP discussion on the code to have been delayed until September.

“I suspect Monday’s meeting will not be fully attended because Parliament is rising on Tuesday,” he said.