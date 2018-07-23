Labout faces crunch meeting on anti-Semitism rules

After complaints that a new code of conduct did not go far enough, a gathering of the Parliamentary Labour Party on Monday will consider adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

A meeting of Labour MPs and Peers is set to debate an emergency call to toughen up rules against projecting prejudice, despite a call from the party leader to delay the debate until the autumn.

Mr Corbyn said: “I’d rather they delayed that discussion until September because there will be a full attendance at meetings in September.

“I suspect Monday’s meeting will not be fully attended because Parliament is rising on Tuesday.”

The move comes after senior Jewish Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who lost family members in the Holocaust, last week confronted Mr Corbyn in Parliament over the party’s response to anti-Semitism.

She later said Mr Corbyn was “now perceived by many as an anti-Semite”.

Mr Corbyn revealed he had not spoken to Dame Margaret since the incident, which she faces disciplinary action over.

He said: “I felt not pleased about it, I felt upset about it but as always I am very calm and treat people with a great deal of respect.

“I don’t shout at people, I just listen to what they have to say.

“A complaint has been registered and that will have to be dealt with by the party, but that is independent of me.”

Mr Corbyn also defended the position taken by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) in not including the IHRA definition in its new code of conduct.

He said: “(The NEC) wasn’t trying to re-write it, it has accepted almost all of it.

“What it’s done is also put alongside it a code of conduct for members of the party because we will not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form whatsoever in the party.”