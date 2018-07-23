Love Island ‘not a sport yet’, peers told amid drugs debate

Love Island should be made to ensure its contestants’ “honed, buffed young bodies” are down to a healthy lifestyle and not drugs, ministers have been told.

The Government was urged to pressure the smash hit ITV2 reality show as concerns were raised over the use of image and performance-enhancing drugs (IPEDs) in junior and amateur sport.

In response, sport minister Lord Ashton of Hyde said Love Island was not classed as a sport “yet”, but agreed the need to educate young people about the impact of using such substances.