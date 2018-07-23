Man dies after car driven wrong way on Belfast motorway

A man died after a car was driven the wrong way on the M3 motorway in Belfast, police said.

Vehicles collided after police received several reports of a silver car travelling in the wrong direction from the Sydenham bypass towards the M2 on Sunday afternoon.

Inspector Andrew Wilson, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 3.50pm yesterday, Sunday 22 July, police received several reports of a silver car travelling in the wrong direction along the M3, Belfast, from Sydenham bypass towards the M2.