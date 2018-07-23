Mothers of Srebrenica leader Hatidza Mehmedovic dies aged 65

Hatidza Mehmedovic, who headed the Mothers of Srebrenica association following the 1995 massacre, has died aged 65.

The Srebrenica Islamic Community said Mrs Mehmedovic died on Sunday.

Bosnian media said she was in a Sarajevo hospital.

Mrs Mehmedovic’s husband, two sons and brother were among some 8,000 Muslim men and boys from Srebrenica who were killed when Bosnian Serb troops overran the eastern enclave in July 1995.