MP calls for Deliveroo to guarantee riders national living wage

Deliveroo is now on the streets of almost every town and city in the UK.

'Work when you want, where you want' - that’s what the company promises riders.

But a report by the MP Frank Field found that while some riders love Deliveroo’s business model, it treats others “very poorly”.

Deliveroo riders are self-employed, most are paid per delivery rather than by the hour. Field accuses the company of deliberately flooding the streets with riders.

Field compares some working practices at Deliveroo with those at dockyards in the 20th century where workers queued for work and were often turned away.

“It’s clear from my report that company exploits some of its riders, we just don't know how many,” Field told ITV News. “They don’t conform with paying National Minimum Wage when they want riders to sign on for work. I really hope the government will look at this issue.”