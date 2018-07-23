MP calls for Deliveroo to guarantee riders national living wage
Deliveroo is now on the streets of almost every town and city in the UK.
'Work when you want, where you want' - that’s what the company promises riders.
But a report by the MP Frank Field found that while some riders love Deliveroo’s business model, it treats others “very poorly”.
Deliveroo riders are self-employed, most are paid per delivery rather than by the hour. Field accuses the company of deliberately flooding the streets with riders.
Field compares some working practices at Deliveroo with those at dockyards in the 20th century where workers queued for work and were often turned away.
“It’s clear from my report that company exploits some of its riders, we just don't know how many,” Field told ITV News. “They don’t conform with paying National Minimum Wage when they want riders to sign on for work. I really hope the government will look at this issue.”
Nearly 38,000 riders worked for Deliveroo last year. Field took evidence from 179 of them - some put forward by the company, others by the unions.
Some riders reported earning as little as £2 an hour delivering food, others as much as £20 an hour. Field says Deliveroo should guarantee all riders the National Living Wage of £7.83 a hour.
Deliveroo says the average rider already earns more than £10 an hour. It denies deliberately maintaining an over-supply of riders and insists the vast majority are happy working with the company
In a statement, Deliveroo said if they guaranteed the National Living Wage then the flexibility it currently offers would have to go.
Deliveroo would have to set shifts, riders would no longer be able to work for its rivals and average earnings would fall.
On Monday, the company called on the government to change the last which it says prevents it from offering riders greater benefits.
Deliveroo is only five years ago but has already expanded into 12 countries. But with success come scrutiny, criticism and pressure to change.