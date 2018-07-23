MP never authorised pay increase for office manager, jury told

The deputy leader of Welsh Labour has told a court that she never authorised a payrise for her office manager. Carolyn Harris, MP for Swansea East, said she was not aware of a form increasing Jenny Lee Clarke’s annual pay from £37,000 to £39,000. Clarke, 42, is alleged to have forged Mrs Harris’s signature on the form, which was submitted to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa), in August 2015. Cardiff Crown Court has been told that the form also reduced Clarke’s weekly hours from 40 to 37.5. When Ipsa sent an email to Mrs Harris confirming the change, Clarke is said to have accessed the MP’s account and replied: “Yes, this is correct.”

Carolyn Harris says she did not authorise the pay rise Credit: Gus Campbell Photography/PA

Mrs Harris, who gave evidence in the case for two hours on Monday afternoon, said she had never seen either email and had not spoken to Clarke about a payrise. She told the jury of eight men and four women that she only became aware of the change when a colleague sent her the staff reports for her office in January 2016. “It was the August payment which alerted me to it because it was such a dramatic uplift,” Mrs Harris said. “I couldn’t understand why it was [the amount]. At that point it looked like Ms Clarke had given herself a payrise. “I knew nothing of it. It was never discussed.” Mrs Harris said she had previously agreed that Clarke could drop her hours from 40 to 37.5 per week, as this was in line with other staff members. After discovering the payrise, the MP contacted Ipsa and the human resources department at the House of Commons. The court heard the email sent from Ipsa to confirm the change of Clarke’s contract was marked: “FAO MP only” and specified that it was confidential.

Cardiff Crown Court, where the trial is taking place Credit: Antony Stone/PA