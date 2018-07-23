MP’s office manager ‘fraudulently increased her pay’, jury told

An MP’s office manager fraudulently increased her pay and decreased her hours by forging her boss’s signature, a jury heard. Jenny Lee Clarke, 42, denies charges of forgery and fraud relating to her employment as office manager and senior aide to Carolyn Harris, MP for Swansea East. Cardiff Crown Court heard Clarke submitted a form increasing her annual pay from £37,000 to £39,000 and decreasing her weekly hours from 40 to 37.5. She allegedly forged Mrs Harris’s signature on the form, which was submitted to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa), in August 2015. When Ipsa sent an email to Mrs Harris confirming the change, Clarke is said to have logged into the MP’s account and replied: “Yes, this is correct.”

Carolyn Harris says she did not authorise the pay rise Credit: Gus Campbell Photography/PA

A jury of eight men and four women was told the alleged offences came to light when Clarke was demoted and her replacement examined staff reports detailing hours and salary. Clarke, of Penllergaer, Swansea, was arrested in July 2016 and later charged with forgery and fraud. In police interview, she admitted signing Mrs Harris’s name on the form and sending the email from her account but insisted both were done on the MP’s instruction. Prosecuting, Jim Davis told the jury: “We say Jenny Clarke made the changes. She forged Carolyn Harris’s signature on the form. “She then, we say, intercepted the email from pay roll to Carolyn Harris and replied to it herself. “The motive here might be an obvious one because the defendant stood to benefit financially by being paid more money for less work.” Mr Davis said Clarke had given herself a pay rise in the belief that Mrs Harris was “far too busy” with her work as an MP to discover it. The court heard Mrs Harris was elected as MP for Swansea East at the general election in 2015, after her predecessor Sian James decided not to stand again. Both Mrs Harris and Clarke had worked for Mrs James before the election.

Cardiff Crown Court, where the trial is taking place Credit: Antony Stone/PA