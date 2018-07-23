Novichok attack victim Charlie Rowley feels ‘lucky’ to be alive

Novichok attack victim Charlie Rowley said he feels “lucky” to be alive, but does not think he will ever get over what happened. Mr Rowley, 45, was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on Friday after being admitted on June 30. His partner Dawn Sturgess died on July 8 after the pair became exposed to the deadly nerve agent after handling a contaminated bottle later found in Mr Rowley’s home. Mr Rowley said he recalls a “cosmetic bottle” which he gave Ms Sturgess.

Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to nerve agent Novichok Credit: Met Police/PA

He told The Sun newspaper: “I’m feeling very low about Dawn. I remember finding a cosmetic bottle which I had picked up and gave it to Dawn as a present. “I feel very sad about what happened to her, it’s awful and shocking. I was still on medication when they told me she passed away. I don’t think I will ever be able to get over it. “My heart goes out to Dawn’s family. It’s amazing that I’m alive. In a way I feel lucky I survived but I’ve also lost so much.” The couple became ill at a property in Muggleton Road in Amesbury, eight miles from Salisbury, and were taken to hospital. Mr Rowley and Ms Sturgess, 44, were victims of the second nerve agent attack in four months following the case of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. They were found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury in March.

Yulia Skripal was also contaminated Credit: Dylan MArtinez/PA