Officer acted like bully smashing car windscreen, court told

A police officer acted like “a bully in uniform” after smashing and sawing through a suspect’s car windscreen, a court has heard. Joshua Savage allegedly attacked Leon Fontana’s Ford Fiesta with a baton before cutting the glass with a lock knife on September 16 2016, Southwark Crown Court heard. The incident, at around 5.25pm, on Vicar’s Road, Camden, north west London, was filmed by Mr Fontana and shared widely online at the time.

Joshua Savage outside the car Credit: Leon Fontana/PA

Police mistakenly thought the driver was a potentially violent drug dealer who may have a weapon and only had a provisional licence, the court heard. When Mr Fontana refused to leave his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police officer, 28, can be heard saying in footage played to the jury: “Get out of the car”, and “You’re not allowed to drive it”. Mr Fontana, who placed his keys on the dashboard, replies: “I’ve got a licence and insurance” and says he is filming for his own safety. Prosecuting, Jonathan Polnay said: “You might think it not unfair to say that he comes across in that clip as a bully in uniform. “When Mr Fontana was saying ‘I’ve got a licence and insurance’ he was telling the truth. “They (police) thought it was someone called TJ Dixon who was driving the car. To put it mildly he is well-known to the police. “He was believed to be involved in drug dealing and police had been told he may be violent.”

A still taken from video footage filmed by Leon Fontana Credit: Leon Fontana/PA