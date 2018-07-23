Papa John’s attempts to ward off founder with ‘poison pill’ plan

Papa John’s is attempting to ward off its disgraced founder by adopting a “poison pill” plan.

The pizza company is struggling to distance itself from John Schnatter, who resigned as chairman this month after his use of a racial slur during a media training session was revealed.

He stepped down late last year as CEO after becoming enmeshed in the national anthem issue involving NFL players, saying it was hurting pizza sales.

Mr Schnatter, who later said his resignation was a mistake, is still the pizza chain’s biggest shareholder. He founded the company in 1984.

So-called poison pill shareholder rights plans are typically used as a defensive tactic for firms to avoid a hostile takeover.

Papa John’s, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it will put its shareholder rights plan in place for a year.