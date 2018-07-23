Police appeal to ID six men after ‘violent disorder’ at Tommy Robinson demo

Police have released images of six men they would like to speak to after “violent disorder” at a protest against the imprisonment of former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

Scotland Yard said scaffolding and glass bottles were among the items thrown at police at the June 9 protest in Whitehall, with 21 officers injured.

Hundreds of demonstrators descended on the capital and blocked off the road around Trafalgar Square after Robinson was jailed for contempt of court.