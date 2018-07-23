Police release CCTV image of man after ‘serious incident’

Police investigating a “serious incident” in Glasgow have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

The incident happened on Broomielaw, near the railway bridge over the River Clyde on Monday July 16 between 10pm and midnight.

Officers are keen to speak to a man who is seen on CCTV in the area, and who may have information that can help their investigation.

He is described as of medium build with sallow skin, dark short hair with a receding hairline and facial stubble.

He was wearing a plain light-coloured zip-up hooded top with a white logo at the left breast area and a dark-coloured skip cap with a light-coloured logo.